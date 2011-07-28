NewTek Ships 3Play 10-Channel HD Slo-Mo Replay System



SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS: NewTek announced the shipment of 3Play 820, a 10-channel (eight-in, two-out), slow-motion system that supports the simultaneous display, recording, and instant replay of up to eight video streams, each with up to quad channel audio.



“Running replay with the NewTek 3Play 820 has raised our production to new levels, while bringing down the stress level for our tape operators,” said John Powell, NewTek beta tester and event producer for Turner Sports. “The system gives us the ability to recall an event, instantly; run multiple replays at a time, with dissolves in between each angle; and never miss a single frame of video, from any input. It’s great for even the most intense live production.”



The system includes an intuitive control surface, giving replay operators hands-on control of every input. In addition, the ability to connect to any switcher provides ultimate flexibility for all production environments.



3Play 820 is available in North America for $39,995. International pricing may vary.



