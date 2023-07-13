NewTek Revamps Its 3Play 3P2 Replay System

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—NewTek has introduced a significantly revamped version of its 3Play 3P2 replay system.

The updates, which are available for free to all existing 3Play 3P2 users, and will be available with every new 3Play 3P2, are centered around delivering an easier and better experience for the operators and users of the replay system for sports broadcasters.

"A key part of developing products over time is ensuring that you listen to the people that use it day in and day out,” explained Chris McLendon, senior product manager, NewTek. "We have done that, working closely with operators to understand what really matters to them. We’re very proud to have introduced a raft of features that do exactly that – for free – to existing and new 3Play 3P2 units. We’ve been sure to focus on speed, efficiency, and usability – all the while ensuring the viewer experience is better than ever.”

The improvements includes developments in these areas:

Capturing key moments and replaying winning goals or point-scoring plays during half-time is what sports fans live for. Offering fully customizable tagging workspaces to instantly create playlists, including the ability to change styles and sizes, 3Play 3P2 makes it easier than ever.

3Play 3P2 now offers operators the ability to design their own workspaces and access what they need faster than ever before. Drag and drop menus, turn elements on or off as needed, and even move them to touchscreens to give operators the ultimate flexibility of working.

Making it easier to work across teams, 3Play 3P2 supports sharing clips, resources, and playlists between any 3Play 3P2 units on your network. This means efficient, speedy access to common content and consistency of output, and greater production value.

3Play 3P2 now empowers users to view, define and reshuffle all audio inputs alongside managing which channels route to which output during the recording as well as create individual audio output streams for NDI, Dante, or any unique audio workflow configuration.

The all-new features in 3Play 3P2 are available for existing users to download from newtek.com/downloads and will be available with every new 3Play 3P2, which has a MSRP of $26,995.

A limited-time offer is also available for any owners of 3Play 3P1, 4800, 440, and 425 models – trade in these units and purchase a 3Play 3P2 and we will double the trade-in value for your older product.