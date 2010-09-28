NewTek Launches Virtual Set Editor for TriCaster

NewTek has launched the TriCaster Virtual Set Editor, which enables TriCaster TCXD850 and TriCaster TCXD300 users to customize their HD live virtual sets. Each NewTek Tricaster now comes with network-style virtual sets developed using proprietary NewTek LiveSet technology. Using TriCaster VSE, these network HD virtual sets can be customized with logos, color schemes, furniture options, talent placement and more.



TriCaster VSE is accessed from the HD TriCaster control panel, using functions familiar to TriCaster users such as position, scale, rotation, color correction (brightness, hue, contrast and saturation), media browser for image selection, and the T-bar to set custom start and end points for zooms. Once a TriCaster HD virtual set has been customized, it can be automatically saves for use in live production.



TriCaster allows users to simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects.



The NewTek TriCaster Virtual Set Editor, scheduled for release in Q4, 2010, will retail for $995.