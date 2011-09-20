NewTek introduces TriCaster 450 EXTREME, TriCaster 450 at IBC2011

The TriCaster 450 series makes HD production available to live video producers in a more compact, cost-effective solution. TriCaster 450 EXTREME offers benefits such as NewTek’s IsoCorder multitrack, multiformat video recording technology.

With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multichannel effects.

TriCaster 450 EXTREME features include:

• NewTek IsoCorder technology for multitrack, multiformat recording of up to four channels of video from any input or output, simultaneously.

• Apple AirPlay support.

• Animation store transitions embedded with full-color, motion video effects and audio, from a total of seven animation stores.

• Multicamera live production — 14-channel production control with support for up to four live cameras.



