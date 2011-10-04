NewTek adds Apple AirPlay mobile device support across HD TriCaster line

NewTek has introduced the TriCaster Rev. 3 software update, which provides the ability for HD TriCaster systems to work directly with video and audio from any Apple AirPlay-enabled device or application.

With instant wireless support for two simultaneous AirPlay sources, devices such as an iPad, iPod, iPhone and Mac can serve as direct inputs to the TriCaster system in use.

In addition to support for Apple AirPlay apps, the new TriCaster update includes a harmonized user workflow across the product line, refinements to the multiview monitor capabilities, enhanced audio functions and support for all NewTek control surfaces.