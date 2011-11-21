NewTek 3Play 425 makes live HD instant replay affordable

NewTek is now shipping its four-input, two-output, slow-motion system called 3Play 425, which supports the simultaneous display, recording and instant replay of all channels.

The 3Play 425 gives users an affordable option to deliver instant replay and slow motion for broadcast, webcast, arena scoreboard displays and more, without sacrificing quality. It is designed to offer value that makes HD, multichannel instant replay accessible to almost everyone.

Blair Cartwright, director of New Media at the University of Arkansas, said, “Until now, professional high-definition, instant replay was only in the hands of big budget producers. Now, any facility can have access to this piece of ‘fan-required’ gear for live sports coverage.”

Existing customers of the NewTek TriCaster can incorporate 3Play 425 into their programming over Ethernet, freeing up the live video inputs for cameras. The 3Play 425 system can also be integrated into traditional broadcast installations, providing advanced capabilities for any existing production infrastructure. The system includes an intuitive and rugged control surface, giving replay operators hands-on control of every input.

Along with the release of 3Play 425 comes the availability of the latest version of 3Play 820. The eight-in/two-out, 4 RU rack-mount system, available since July 2011, can now be integrated over the network with TriCaster, as well as side-by-side in any switching environment. With independent audio routing of any of its live video and audio inputs and updates to a number of features, the 3Play Rev. 2 release — combined with the new 3Play 425 system — boosts the capabilities of NewTek’s 4U and 2U slow-motion replay solutions.