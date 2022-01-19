NewsON Launches on Samsung TVs

SEATTLE—The local news streaming service NewsON has launched its app on Samsung smart TVs. The NewsON app for the TVs offers live, on-demand local newscasts and news clips from more than a dozen local television station groups, providing viewers instant access to local news content from nearly 200 local TV stations in over 100 U.S. markets.

“We are excited to introduce NewsON to a new audience across millions of Samsung Smart TVs in the U.S.,” said Ron Stitt, general manager of NewsON. “As a leading source of trusted local news content on OTT platforms, we are looking forward to expanding this free service to viewers on Samsung’s Smart TVs.”

Samsung TV Plus free ad supported video service offers instant access to 200 channels. It is pre-installed on all 2016-2021 Samsung Smart TVs, and available for download on select Samsung Galaxy devices.

NewsON recently announced the completion of the relaunch and redesign of its product offering across supported platforms including Roku player, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and iOS and Android app versions, to include an enhanced user experience with streamlined navigation to live and on demand newscasts.