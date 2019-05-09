NewsNet Breaks Ground on New Studio

CADILLAC, Mich.—The new 24-hour news network NewsNet is expanding its Michigan facilities, a 2,200-square-foot space it shares with local stations.

Construction is underway on a new 3,500-square-foot addition that will feature three studios, each with their own control room, as well as a state-of-the-art master control room that will oversee the operations of NewsNet and Freelance Television Broadcasting’s local stations, WMNN and WXII-LP.

“When we launched NewsNet, we wanted to operate ‘lean and mean’ from the existing facilities of our local TV stations with the idea that we would add additional space once the network was on-air,” said Eric Wotila, president of NewsNet. “Now that we’re up and running, we’re thrilled to be moving forward with this new addition, which will benefit NewsNet as well as our local stations.”

The new studio space for NewsNet is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.