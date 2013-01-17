NewBay Media Titles to Present TV Week in New York

NEW YORK — NewBay Media, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, Next TV and TV Technology, is producing a week-long celebration of the television industry called “NYC Television Week.” The inaugural 2013 version of what is planned to become an annual event will take place Oct. 28-31 at locations throughout Manhattan.



NYC Television Week will cover the breadth of the TV industry — from broadcast to cable, satellite to Internet video, and beyond. Conferences, award presentations, networking events and seminars addressing the industry's diversity of talent and technology are planned. Participants will include management, programmers, technologists, engineers and talent, as well as those that want to reach TV advertisers and sponsors.



NYC Television Week programming will include the annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame on Oct. 28, 2013, and will cover an array of interests, including syndication, innovation, advertising, mobile TV, science and technology, industry issues, creative development and much more.



“Television is an incredibly large and dynamic industry, and a huge part of New York City’s culture and economy,” states Steve Palm, CEO of NewBay Media. “We believe no industry is more deserving of being in the spotlight in New York City than television, and look forward to producing a week-long celebration that rivals Fashion and Advertising Week. NYC Television Week will be a unique opportunity for everyone in the television ecosystem to come together, celebrate, learn and network.”



The kick-off to NYC Television Week will be a networking breakfast the morning of Oct. 28, leading into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame taking place later that evening at the Waldorf-Astoria. The following days will be filled with events as well as technology exhibits and discussions on content and social media. NYC Television Week concludes on Oct. 31 with the OnScreen Media Summit.



“Quite simply, if you work in television or in an industry affected by it, then you need to be at NYC Television Week,” said Louis Hillelson, vice president and group publisher for B&C,Multichannel News, and Next TV. “The outcome from these events — the sharing of ideas and solutions — will help shape the industry going forward.”



More details about NYC Television Week will be revealed in the coming months. For sponsorship opportunities or to participate in NYC Television Week, contact Louis Hillelson at 917-281-4730 or lhillelson@nbmedia.com.