NewBay Media Relaunches Digital Video Expo as Next | Video Conference and Expo

PASADENA, CALIF. — NewBay Media has rebranded its annual Digital Video Expo as the Next | Video Conference and Expo. This year’s edition will be held Oct. 1-3, 2014 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, Calif.

Next | Video will expand the coverage of video streaming, distribution and enterprise-level creation and acquisition. The show floor will feature new content pavilions, as well as a new multi-day, multitrack conference, exploring available technology, best practice usage, tools and techniques.



“The renaming of the event reflects our intention to keep pace with — and even anticipate — the rapid changes we're witnessing in technology,” said NewBay Media Executive Vice President Carmel King.



The event has added a two-and-a-half day multitrack conference that includes a keynote luncheon and networking reception. Conference tracks include: Next | Production, Next | Postproduction, Next | Streaming Tech, Next | Distribution and Next | Enterprise Media.



The program ranges from assessing the latest technology solutions and trends in broadcast, video production, postproduction and streaming media, to exploring current outlets and business strategies for the media and entertainment community. NewBay will invest in expanding marketing outreach to these audience segments.



“We recognized that our attendees wanted a more immersive experience at the event,” said King. “Integrating this new conference expands the educational offerings and networking, and broadens the scope to attract a larger and more diverse audience of video/media professionals. Additionally, we will continue to work with other content partners to produce the most up-to-date and relevant material for our audience.”



The expo will feature products and services for the video/broadcast community, complementing program content and enabling attendees to learn about and get hands-on experience with technology.



The event website will launch in March at NextVideoExpo.com, and updates will be communicated to subscribers of related NewBay publications and members of the media.



For information on attending Next | Video, please contact Event Manager Evan Hart. To inquire about exhibiting, contact Jackie Gospodinoff, sales director.