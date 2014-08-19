NewBay Media Launches News Technology Award

ALEXANDRIA, VA.--Technology used to deliver televised news is progressing rapidly with advances in the cloud, compression and IP technology, just to name a few. Now you can get a chance to have your news products and services recognized for excellence with NewBay Media’s first News Technology Awards, sponsored by TV Technology and sister publication Broadcasting & Cable.

The awards recognize superior technology and product innovation in TV news, acquisition, production and delivery. Winners will be announced at NewBay Media’s News Technology Summit in early October. Nominations are open to any company providing products and services to the news technology market. Recipients are selected by a panel of professional users and editors. Any company serving the news technology market may enter as many products as they like. Each nomination carries an entry fee.

Deadline for entries is Sept. 22 and winners will be highlighted in TV Technology and Broadcasting & Cable. All nominated products will be featured in a special Program Guide e-zine, to be distributed in November.

For more information, click here.