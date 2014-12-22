Trending

NewBay Media Announces Winners of its Second Annual Product Innovation Awards

ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay Media announces the winners of the second annual Product Innovation Awards, honoring outstanding product introductions that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio users.


The PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets. Nominations were submitted by manufacturers. Winners were selected by a panel of professional users and will be featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazines.

The winners are:

TV/Video:

Aspera – FASPStream API

Bitcentral – CORE: News

Elemental Technologies – Delta

Frontline Communications – VIP Vehicle Integrated Power System

Grass Valley – K2 Dyno Replay System

Harmonic – VOS

Kessler Crane – Kessler Second Shooter

Multidyne – SilverBACK Fiber Transport Solution

PESA – XSTREAM C22

Pixel Power – Pixel Power Buzz

RTS – OMNEO OMI & OKI Interface cards

Sony – PXW-X180 XDCAM H422 Camcorder

Triveni Digital – Digital StreamScope MT-50 HDT

Radio:

RCS2Go – RCS