NewBay Media Announces Winners of its Second Annual Product Innovation Awards
ALEXANDRIA, VA.—NewBay Media announces the winners of the second annual Product Innovation Awards, honoring outstanding product introductions that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio users.
The PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets. Nominations were submitted by manufacturers. Winners were selected by a panel of professional users and will be featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazines.
The winners are:
TV/Video:
Aspera – FASPStream API
Bitcentral – CORE: News
Elemental Technologies – Delta
Frontline Communications – VIP Vehicle Integrated Power System
Grass Valley – K2 Dyno Replay System
Harmonic – VOS
Kessler Crane – Kessler Second Shooter
Multidyne – SilverBACK Fiber Transport Solution
PESA – XSTREAM C22
Pixel Power – Pixel Power Buzz
RTS – OMNEO OMI & OKI Interface cards
Sony – PXW-X180 XDCAM H422 Camcorder
Triveni Digital – Digital StreamScope MT-50 HDT
Radio:
RCS2Go – RCS
