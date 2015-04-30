NewBay Media and Blackmagic Launch Creative Video Revolution Tour

LOS ANGELES - The Creative Video Revolution Tour, sponsored by Blackmagic Design and NewBay Media, will make its first of three stops in Nashville, Tenn., on June 2, where visitors can get firsthand experience on a range of Blackmagic Deisgn products.

The event will include presentations, real-time demonstrations, panel discussions and guidance from Blackmagic product specialist on the Fusion compositing software, Blackmagic Design Resolve color management tools and Blackmagic’s range of cameras. Attendees will also get to hear from special guest speaker Brian Hallett, senior promotions producer at NBC’s Nashville affiliate.

The Creative Video Revolution Tour will be held at the Renaissance Hotel in Nashville from noon to 6 p.m. Space is limited. You can register for free here.

The Creative Video Revolution Tour will also make stops in Miami and Seattle.