New Young Broadcasting Names Deborah McDermott CEO

NEW YORK -- New Young Broadcasting Holding Co., announced Deborah McDermott has been named CEO effective as of Jan 1, 2013. She will retain her position and title of president, which she has held since 2004.



McDermott served on the Young board of directors from April 2004-August 2009, at which time the company was publicly traded. Prior to being named president in 2004, she was vice president of operations for Young. Previously, she was vice president and general manager of Young’s WKRN-TV in Nashville. WKRN won the George Foster Peabody Award for excellence in investigative reporting during her tenure.



In addition to her responsibilities with Young, McDermott is an active past chair of the ABC Affiliate Board of Governors, serves as a director of the Nashville Bank and Trust Board, and is a member of the South Dakota State University Foundation Council of Trustees. Additionally, she has recently been elected to her second term as a director of the Country Music Association Board.



McDermott has also served on the National Association of Broadcasters Television Board and the Television Bureau of Advertising Board. She is a past president of the National Association of Television Programming Executives, and previously served as a board member of Maximum Service Television. In addition, she served on the board of the Committee of 200, a national group of top women CEOs. McDermott’s numerous honors include two Mid-South Emmy Awards and the Mid-South Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award from The National Academy of Arts and Sciences.



Young Broadcasting runs 11 U.S. media markets. Five stations are ABC affiliates: WKRN-TV in Nashville, Tenn.; WTEN-TV in Albany, N.Y.; WRIC-TV in Richmond, Va.; WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tenn.; and WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wis. Three CBS stations: WLNS-TV in Lansing, Mich.; KLFY-TV in Lafayette, La.; and KELO-TV in Sioux Falls, S.D. One is affiliated with the NBC: KWQC-TV in Davenport, Iowa; and one is affiliated with MyNetworkTV: KRON-TV in San Francisco. KELO also carries MyNetworkTV on a digital subchannel.