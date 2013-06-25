New York State Broadcasters Acknowledge Excellence in Broadcasting

BOLTON LANDING, N.Y.— The New York State Broadcasters Association recognized achievement among New York’s radio and TV stations at the 47th “Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting.” The honors were handed out at The Sagamore Resort Hotel in Bolton Landing on June 24.



The CW Television Network’s WPIX-TV received honors for “Outstanding Hard News Story” (Danger On The Water), “Outstanding Feature News Story” (Rotator Cuff Surgery), “Outstanding Locally Originated Newscast” (PIX News At Five) and “Outstanding Documentary Program” (Sandy: From Heartbreak to Hope). Fox affiliate WNYW-TV was recognized for “Outstanding Locally Produced TV Show” (Hamptons International Film Festival).



This year’s dinner also included Broadcaster of the Year award honors to Saturday Night Live Head Writer/Repertory Player Seth Meyers. Congressman Peter King, chairman of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Counterintelligence and Terrorism, was also named New Yorker of the Year for his work on the Superstorm Sandy relief effort.



The complete list of Television winners by program category and market are as follows:



* Outstanding Commercial: WKBW-TV (Buffalo) and WWNY-TV (Watertown)

* Outstanding Promotion Announcement or Series: WSYR-TV (Syracuse) and WBNG-TV (Johnson City)

* Outstanding Public Service Announcement/Campaign: WSTM-TV & WCNY-TV (Syracuse) and WWNY-TV (Watertown)

* Outstanding Public Affairs Program or Series: WRGB-TV (Schenectady) and WRNN-TV (Rye Brook)

* Outstanding Spot News: WHAM-TV (Rochester) and WKTV-TV (Utica)

* Outstanding Hard News Story: WPIX-TV (New York), WIVB-TV (Buffalo) and WBNG-TV (Johnson City)

* Outstanding Feature News Story: WPIX-TV (New York), WSTM-TV (Syracuse) and WBNG-TV (Johnson City)

* Outstanding Locally Originated Newscast:WPIX-TV (New York), WHEC-TV (Rochester) and WETM-TV (Elmira)

* Outstanding Documentary Program: WPIX-TV (New York), WSTM-TV & WCNY-TV (Syracuse) and WUTR-TV (Utica)

* Outstanding Local Sporting Event: WGRZ-TV (Buffalo) and WUTR-TV (Utica)

* Outstanding Sportscast: WETM-TV (Elmira)

* Outstanding Individual Program or Series Designed for Children: WXXI-TV (Rochester)

* Outstanding Locally Produced Show: WNYW-TV (New York), WLIW-TV (Long Island) and WRNN-TV (Rye Brook)