New York Emmy Nominations Released

NEW YORK: WXTV-TV has received a record number of nominations with 35 nods for this year’s 53rd Annual New York Emmy Awards. WXTV is the Univision affiliate for the No. 1 TV market of New York. During 2009, the station had the second-rated 6 and 11 p.m. news in the market among adults 18-49. It came in second behind the MSG Network, which logged a whopping 64 nominations.



News 12 Connecticut, another regional cable net like MSG--Madison Square Garden--netted 33 nominations. WNBC-TV was fourth with 32. The Yankees-centric YES Network received 27; SNY got 24; News 12 Long Island and CW affil WPIX-TV each received 23; WABC-TV and WCBS-TV both received 21 nominations. Fox’s WNYW got 13; PBS affiliate WNET_TV received 12; Telemundo’s WNJU-TV, 11. The New York Emmys Web site has the complete list.



The New York Emmy Awards will be presented at a Black Tie Gala, Sunday, April 18 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.