New Teradek TV Enables Real-Time, Encrypted Video Sharing, Breaks Production Siloes

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek has launched Teradek TV, a production and post-production review platform that makes it possible to share encrypted, low-latency, high-quality video feeds with executives, creatives and other stakeholders collaborating on projects in real time.

“Teradek TV enables any production team, project or even an entire studio to drag and drop their video village or post suite into the cloud,” said Greg Smokler vice president and general manager of Cine Products at the company. “The platform is quick, intuitive and scalable because it’s built on the powerful video streaming technology stack that Teradek has developed over the last 15 years.”

Teradek TV offers permission-based visibility across studio-level production slates in real time, enabling live feeds and downloadable instant proxies for dailies, editorial, VFX, cross-platform color management and metadata support, the company said.

The scalable solution features color-accurate 4K HDR, support for multi-camera live feeds, instant recording playback, voice and text chat, privacy and visibility across multiple productions, it said.

Designed to break the siloed approach to production, Teradek TV offers native viewing apps for popular devices: iOS, Android, Apple TV, Mac and Windows that allow key crew from video village to post-production to see live feeds and collaborate in real time, it said.