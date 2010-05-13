New software module provides Crestron control of FOR-A’s HVS-300HS HD/SD digital video switcher
FOR-A has made it easy to integrate its HVS-300HS HD/SD portable video switcher into Crestron-controlled AV systems with a new software control module. The free software module will be available for download at Crestron’s website within the next 30 days for Crestron dealers, partners and customers with a Crestron account.
The partnership will make it easier for dealers, programmers and installers to integrate this particular device into a system that is controlled by Crestron. Crestron welcomed FOR-A as an integrated partner late last year, and this is the first cooperative effort between the two companies.
