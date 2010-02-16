New Remote Light Source projection technology separates lamps from projector head

Norwegian projector manufacturer projectiondesign previewed its new FR12 Remote Light Source (RLS) projection technology earlier this month at the Integrated Systems Europe convention in Amsterdam.

The RLS concept relocates the lamps from the projector to a rack-mount enclosure up to 100ft away from the projector head. Light from the 19in rack-mounted RLS illuminates the projector head via a Liquid Light Guide (LLG).

The result is a compact, ruggedized, virtually maintenance-free projector head with completely silent operation. There are no limits on installation orientation, and lamp maintenance is simplified.

The FR12 Remote Light Source projector is designed for 24/7 operation and applications where fan noise and heat management are issues, as well as in any location where projector access is restricted.