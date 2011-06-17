New professional services VP at Chyron

Chyron has announced the appointment of Sim Kolliner as vice president of professional services. Kolliner brings three decades of broadcast industry experience to his new role at Chyron, where he will lead the professional services division in facilitating clients' smooth implementation of graphics systems, as well as their organizational adaptation to new systems and workflows.

Prior to joining Chyron in May 2011, Kolliner oversaw the professional services group at Harris BCD, where he managed more than 100 pre- and post-sales engineering staff and directed customer service for North America. He earlier served as manager of applications engineering at Leitch Technology, where his work focused on designing demonstrations, systems and training tailored to customer needs. Kolliner has been an engineering manager since 1977, and he has worked for leading media companies including Ziff Davis Broadcasting, Post Newsweek Stations, Cox Broadcasting, Pulitzer Broadcasting and NBC.

Kolliner is an active member of both the SBE and SMPTE as well as the author of several articles relating to broadcast engineering and management.