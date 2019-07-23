New PRG VER Camera Facility Opens in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y.—A new camera facility has sprouted up in Brooklyn, as PRG, along with its VER Camera division, has announced the opening of a location on 41st St. in the Industry City complex.

Through this new facility, New York City area clients covering all areas of film and TV production have access to PRG’s inventory of professional cameras, lenses and support gear. The facility also offers a factory-trained camera prep staff, experienced lens technicians and camera engineers, and 24/7 tech support.

Located on the third floor of its building, the 25,000-square-foot facility features camera check-out bays, an oversized freight elevator and a ground floor loading dock.

The official address for the new facility is 147 41st St., Third Floor, Suite A, Brooklyn, NY 11232.