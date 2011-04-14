New NewTek TriCaster 850 EXTREME delivers eight channels of ISO recording

NewTek has introduced TriCaster 850 EXTREME, an advancement that blurs the lines between live and post production, at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

TriCaster 850 EXTREME includes proprietary NewTek IsoCorder multitrack recording technology, which provides the ability to record up to eight channels of video from either inputs or outputs. TriCaster 850 EXTREME also offers direct support for any Apple AirPlay-enabled app or device and EQ and compressor/limiter capabilities on every audio input and output.



The TriCaster 850 EXTREME also supports animation store transitions with full-color, motion video effects and audio, from 11 animation stores. The included Animation Store Creator is a transition editor that allows users to author custom animation store transitions, using their own preferred graphics software tools to prepare the animation sequences.

See NewTek at 2011 NAB Show booth SL4514.