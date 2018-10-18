New NBC Sports App Offers Live Game Coverage On Mobile Devices

STAMFORD, CONN.—Sports fans with iPhones and Android devices have a new alternative to keep track of how their favorite teams are performing thanks to a new app from NBC Sports.

The broadcaster this week launched MyTeams by NBC Sports, a team-focused mobile app that gives fans a one-stop destination for coverage of the 25 NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB teams covered by NBC Sports Regional Networks, including live-game streaming of local teams.

Fans can customize content to their liking by selecting the teams they like to follow and choosing an order of preference. The app then presents the content that matches their interests and priorities, NBC Sports said.

The MyTeams app offers access to live and on-demand video, podcasts and written content. Live game coverage is confined to the market in which fans subscribe. The app delivers live NBA, NHL and MLB games produced by NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Washington.

When a game is available to fans, live game coverage will play automatically at the top of the team’s page. MyTeams pages are available for six NFL teams, seven NBA teams, five NHL teams and seven MLB teams.

Authenticated subscribers of the local NBC Sports Regional Network providing coverage in their region can watch complete live games and game-day shows at no additional cost anywhere in the United States. The network’s linear television channel will also be available at no charge.

The free app is available for iOS and Android devices from the Apple App Store and Google Play store.