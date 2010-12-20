New Mac-friendly multimonitor adapters from Matrox

Matrox Graphics has developed connectivity improvements to the Matrox DualHead2Go DP Edition and TripleHead2Go DP Edition Graphics eXpansion Modules (GXMs) that will benefit Apple Macintosh users.

The DualHead2Go DP and TripleHead2Go DP products now come packaged with a Mini-DisplayPort to DisplayPort cable that allows Mac notebook and desktop users to connect these external multimonitor modules directly to the mini-DisplayPort output of their systems. These will drive multiple monitors or projectors.

Mac professionals and enthusiasts now benefit from the convenience of a plug-and-play platform while experiencing the productivity-enhancements gained across an advanced dual- or triple-monitor workspace. In addition, an upcoming firmware release will enable the support of a dual 1600 x 900 resolution on DVI monitors.

The Matrox DualHead2Go and TripleHead2Go GXMs work in conjunction with the Mac’s existing GPU to provide high-quality, uncompressed graphics and video across maximum resolutions of dual 1920 x 1200 and triple 1360 x 768.

With the additional desktop display area, MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Mini and Mac Pro users can comfortably run different applications on each monitor or view one application across multiple displays, eliminating the tedious and time-consuming tasks of resizing, rearranging and reorganizing multiple windows.