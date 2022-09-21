New LG Business Center Showcases Company’s UltraFine OLED Reference Monitors

LOS ANGELES—Filmmakers, editors and broadcasters are now welcome to visit the creative studio at new LG Business Innovation Center here to see LG Electronics’ UltraFine OLED Pro reference monitors designed to satisfy the demands of productions studios and digital video, the company announced.

Five displays, including the 65-inch 65EP5G, the 31.5-inch 32EP950, 26.5-inch 27EP950 and the 32BP95E and 27BP95E—both of which are in a more traditional design, currently make up the line of LG UltraFine OLED Pro reference monitors.

The 65EPG meets the color accuracy requirements of a grade 1 monitor per EBU Tech 3325 version 2.0, Section 2.6-Color Gamut and Color Reproduction. The 32BP95E and 27BP95E offer the same color performance as the 32EP950 and 27EP950 reference monitors, which recently were recognized as winners of the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Engineering Excellence Awards, it said.

All LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors provide the clarity, contrast and resolution content creators require. The OLED panels of all five models offer a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 to display content clearly and accurately, the company said.

The monitors offer several options for a variety of visual tech applications. Each is optimized for numerous creative workflows while designed to help content creators achieve reproduction of their visual intent, it said.

In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honored LG Electronics with the Emmy for “OLED Reference Monitors for Creative, Technical, Quality Control and Client Viewing.”

The business center also features a wide variety of other LG display technology for studios and offices, it said.

The display of LG UltraFine OLD Pro monitors at the LG Los Angeles Business Innovation Center makes viewing the reference monitors convenient for industry professionals in Hollywood, Calif., it said.