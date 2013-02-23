New JVC cameras meet EBU ENG standards

JVC Professional Europe Ltd. is pleased to announce that both the recently released GY-HM600 and Wi-Fi enabled GY-HM650 camcorders are now fully EBU-approved for broadcast use for news and journalism.

These two new JVC ProHD cameras have been designed specifically to be in line with EBU guidelines for broadcast use. The EBU recommendations are designed to provide a common set of performance standards for broadcast production across Europe. Cameras are independently tested and approved by the EBU.

The testing of the GY-HM600 and GY-HM650 cameras was carried out by Alan Roberts in accordance with the EBU guidelines.

The EBU test report for the GY-HM600E and GY-HM650E can be viewed at here.

The full EBU recommendations for camera types can be seen here.