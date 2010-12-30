New ikan VH7 provides self-powered HD-SLR field monitoring
Ikan has released its VH7, an entry-level, out-of-the-box, self-powered HD-SLR field monitoring solution.
Supporting a 1024 x 600 resolution and both 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios, the VH7 can be powered using the provided AC107 DV battery plate with Sony-, Canon- or Panasonic-style batteries. The 7in HD monitor is equipped with HDMI, VGA and two composite video inputs.
