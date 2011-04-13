New Ensemble Designs router delivers thumbnail view to control panel LCD

Ensemble Designs unveiled the new 9430 Avenue Router, a matrix router with real-time thumbnail display for TV and post applications, at the 2011 NAB Show.

The 9430 Avenue Router has a control panel with an LCD that displays a live thumbnail of any SDI video source or destination in the router. Operators are able to view a source on the router panel in real time before taking it to air. Video thumbnails travel over Ethernet to the 1RU router control panel for display on the LCD. The panel can be used on-site or it can be used thousands of miles away. Additionally, indicators for sync and timing, audio and AFD provide confidence that a source is ready to use.

The router allows the user to configure the number or inputs and outputs that are needed for an installation.

