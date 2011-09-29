New EAS Insertion Device From TTL



Titus Technological Laboratories offers a new EAS audio/data insertion device, the PDI-323.



It uses sealed relays to pass audio or data passively through the device on three channels. Upon remote command a secondary source is transferred to the outputs bypassing the audio or data from the primary source. By placing the PDI-323 in the program chain EAS audio is immediately transferred to the program channels.



The PDI-323 features XLR connectors for the inputs and outputs. Either analog or AES/EBU audio can be transferred this way. The PDI-323 is controlled by an external closure. This closure is monitored for short to ground, open or legitimate trigger from the EAS triggering device. In the event of a failure of the triggering line the PDI-323 will not put the secondary source onto the program line.



Local testing and triggering of the PDI-323, as well as full loop and system monitoring, are via the front panel. Daisy-chaining of other units is possible with the remote trigger output. Remote status also is provided. An internal power supply completes the unit, using a PowerCon-type connector for reliable operation.



An optional AES/EBU daughterboard will take analog audio from the secondary source and place a serial digital audio signal onto the program channel. This option allows the user to insert an AES/EBU EAS audio signal into a serial digital audio chain.



-- Radio World



