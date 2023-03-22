New Collaboration Brings Together disguise Platform, NVIDIA Omniverse

LONDON—Real-time production platform specialist disguise has partnered with NVIDIA on a collaboration to integrate the NVIDIA Omniverse platform with disguise’s platform for immersive experiences, the company said today.

Creatives will be able to connect their preferred digital content creation (DCC) tools in a unified production pipeline. This connectivity allows for easier and quicker changes, enhanced content production, the ability to work in full fidelity and a lower barrier of entry for accessing media and entertainment workflows, the company said.

With so many DCC tools for both 2D and 3D content creation existing separate from rendering tools and applications, more unified content management workflows and solutions are needed, it said.

disguise bridges the physical and the virtual, combining 3D visualization software, cloud solutions, platform, hardware and services to provide creatives and technical teams with the ability to realize any creative vision regardless of complexity, it said.

NVIDIA Omniverse is an extensible platform that enables fast building of custom 3D pipelines and simulation of large-scale virtual worlds. With Omniverse, 3D design teams can work across multiple software suites to collaborate in real time in a shared environment, it said.

The integration with NVIDIA builds on disguise’s existing RenderStream capabilities, a bi-directional protocol that transports rendering information between third-party render engines and disguise. RenderStream allows for greater synchronicity of content and tracking data across the production workflow as well as the seamless merging of the physical and virtual worlds.

The connection of NVIDIA to disguise’s cloud platform will enable remote teams and productions can easily collaborate. This suite of applications includes disguise Drive for unified upload and storage and Previz for importing, previsualizing and sharing 3D interactive scenes for any production.

A preview of the integration will be shown at NVIDIA GTC (opens in new tab) on March 23, 2023 at 1 p.m. GMT in the session titled “How to increase productivity in Media & Entertainment with NVIDIA-enabled end-to-end workflows.”

Register for the session online (opens in new tab).

More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).

See disguise at NAB Show booth C6118.