New Chief of Staff for FCC Commissioner Clyburn

WASHINGTON—FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn has named Adonis Hoffman as her chief of staff.



He succeeds Dave Grimaldi, who had been Clyburn’s chief of staff and media legal advisor since 2010.



Hoffman, too, is also Clyburn’s media legal advisor; He first joined the FCC in 1997 as counsel in the International Bureau. He was deputy chief of the Cable (now Media) Bureau from 1998–2000, and led the FCC’s Interagency Working Group on Advertising Practices during Bill Kennard’s tenure as chairman.



Hoffman became senior vice president and counsel at the American Association of Advertising Agencies from 2000–2010, coordinating the association’s outreach and lobbying efforts at the Federal Trade Commission, FDA and in Congress.



In 2010, he established a management consulting firm and think tank focused on global corporate citizenship, and authored “Doing Good — The New Rules of Corporate Responsibility, Conscience and Character.”