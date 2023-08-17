New ARET OB Vehicle To Showcase Lawo IP Technology At IBC 2023

RASTATT, Germany—ARET will unveil its new Outside Broadcast (OB) trailer for Alamiya Media with seamless integration of Lawo IP technology, a UHD-HDR workflow at 12G and AES67 audio networking in the outdoor exhibit area during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

“The Alamiya OB trailer represents a landmark in the OB van market for its quality of construction, the innovative design and for the technology installed,” said ARET CEO Umberto Asti. “We have combined the power of the Ross 12G SDI Hyperconverged solution with the flexibility and excellence of Lawo IP-based audio solutions. On top of everything, the workflow is controlled by the most powerful and reliable broadcast control system in the market: Lawo VSM [Virtual Studio Manager].”

Lawo’s VSM broadcast control system, serving as the nerve center of the Alamiya OB truck, enables powerful, flexible IP-based control capabilities. Its seamless integration with a wide array of broadcast equipment, including video routers, audio consoles and intercoms, makes it well-suited for efficient management of resources, Lawo said.

VSM also keeps evolving as more lighthouse projects require increasingly refined control and flexibility options. With its intuitive touch-enabled interface, Lawo’s VSM provides producers with fast and accurate control over remote, distributed and facility-wide resources and OB production trucks for streamlined operations, it said.

The new trailer’s audio control room is equipped with Lawo's mc²56 audio production console. The Lawo mc²56 features compact size, flexibility and versatile design for applications as diverse as broadcast trucks and studios, live performance and recording, Lawo said.

It is optimized for today’s IP-video production environments, designed for networking in complex production infrastructures and offers full native support for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67/RAVENNA, DANTE via a Power Core gateway, MADI and Ember+. Local I/Os include 16 Lawo-grade mic/line inputs, 16 line outputs, eight AES3 inputs and outputs, eight GPI/Os and a local MADI port (SFP), it said.

Significantly reducing physical footprint and power requirements, Lawo’s A__UHD Core audio engine for mc² audio production consoles provide intuitive home functionality. This software-defined IP DSP engine offers up to 1,024 DSP channels that can be shared among several mc² consoles for flexible resource pooling, it said.

“This is just the beginning of our customer’s experience since after IBC, the OB truck will be shipped to destination and our customer will be able to enjoy our daily care for the whole life of the OB trailer. All from the ARET team are proud of this new delivery.”

See the vehicle at IBC 2023 outdoor exhibit 0.A07.