Nevion Gear Carries Olympic Coverage for EBU



The European Broadcast Union (EBU) has chosen Nevion as video transport equipment provider for this season’s Winter Games in Vancouver. Nevion was selected for their products’ signal quality and reliability, as well as network management and monitoring.



Nevion’s product family features a JPEG2000 compression solution allowing for multiple cycles of compression/decompression without noticeable signal degradation, ideal for covering a live event such as the Games. EBU broadcast members used HD signals carried by Nevion technology, delivered from locations all over the Games to the International Broadcast Center in Vancouver.



DataMiner, Nevion’s network management system, was chosen to manage and monitor the video transport equipment.



Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, is a video transport solution supplier for the broadcast, service provider and government-related markets. The company is headquartered in Norway.



