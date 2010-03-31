never.no to Showcase Interactive Apps at NAB Show



Technology company never.no will be arriving at the NAB Show with it latest software applications in the television arena.



The never.no Interactivity Suite provides viewers with the capability to influence a program in real time and to interact with each other. It also allows broadcasters to multipublish user-generated content and multisourced aggregated content.



The company’s Interactivity Desk provides editorial control of interactive and multisourced content, along with basic and advanced control.



never.no will be at Booth SL7427.



