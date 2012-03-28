never.no and Vizrt announce partnership

never.no has signed a preferred partnership agreement with Vizrt, a provider of real-time 3D graphics and asset management tools for the broadcast industry. Under the agreement, both companies will promote and support each other's products, which together give customers a unique, best-in-class solution for interacting with audiences in real-time via Facebook, Twitter and second-screen apps, and then displaying the results of those interactions.



never.no's award-winning interactive TV technology connects fragmented media platforms across broadcast TV systems, mobile and social media platforms — enabling real-time viewer participation, social TV and synchronized companion apps. Vizrt provides real-time 3D graphics and asset management tools for the broadcast industry.



The partnership gives never.no access to a growing network of broadcasters that use Vizrt products, while Vizrt gains a way to provide the best social TV solutions to its graphics customers. Television producers using the combined system can reach out to their audiences via social media or companion apps triggered by actions originating from within the Vizrt tools. This means complex workflows become streamlined, and fewer operators are required. And simple elements like polls and voting results can now be displayed on live TV with beautiful real-time graphics.



Visit Vizrt at the 2012 NAB Show, Booth SL5605. Visit never.no at NAB Booth SL4730.