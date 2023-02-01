Neustar Launches an Identity Resolution Solution in AWS Clean Rooms

RESTON, Va.—TransUnion’s Neustar has announced that it has launched a new solution for AWS Clean Rooms by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS Clean Rooms was announced last November as a new analytics service that helps companies across industries and their partners easily and securely analyze and collaborate on their combined datasets—without sharing or revealing underlying data.

Neustar’s Unified Identity solution for AWS Clean Rooms allows brands, agencies, and publishers to effectively connect and enrich disparate first- and second-party data sources, improving their ability to build, reach and convert high value audiences across media channels while preserving privacy, the company explained.

“Neustar’s collaboration with AWS Clean Rooms gives customers the ability to resolve identity fragments to actual consumers in the real world and improve their match rates to clean room partners,” said Ryan Engle, vice president of Identity Solutions at Neustar. “Together with AWS, we can better enable a privacy-first world with consumer trust at its heart, enhanced by the power of identity.”

Neustar’s solution allows AWS Clean Rooms customers to use Neustar’s identity graph and machine learning capabilities to resolve offline and online identifiers by responsibly connecting disparate events, location, and device data.

This is important, Neustar said, because customers often struggle with low match rates between consumer data sets, which in turn impacts their ability to execute analytics or create scaled audiences. The Unified Identity solution helps overcome that problem by increasing match rates and providing rich attributes for new segmentations.

“With Neustar Unified Identity for AWS Clean Rooms, AWS customers are empowered to securely collaborate with one another using Neustar’s market leading identity resolution solutions,” said Adam Solomon, head of Worldwide Data Collaboration & Interoperability Solutions at AWS. “We are excited about Neustar’s vision to meet AWS customers where their data lives and help them deploy Neustar Unified Identity within AWS Clean Rooms alongside its built-in, privacy-enhancing controls.”