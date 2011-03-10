Network affiliates to meet at NAB Show

Fox and the CW Network will host meetings with all of their affiliated TV station representatives at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas. In addition, the affiliate boards of directors for ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox will once again hold meetings during the NAB Show.

The 2011 NAB Show marks the fourth consecutive year that Fox affiliates have held meetings in conjunction with the NAB Show. ABC, CBS and NBC affiliate boards also met during the 2010 NAB Show.

This year's NAB Show marks the first occasion during which CW affiliates will meet in Las Vegas. Specific dates for the affiliate meetings will be announced in coming weeks.