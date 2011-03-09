Network Affiliates to Host Meetings at NAB Show



Fox Television and the CW Network will host meetings with all of their affiliated television station representatives at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, the week of April 9-14. In addition, the affiliate boards of directors for ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox Television will once again hold meetings during the NAB Show, NAB announced today.



The 2011 NAB Show marks the fourth consecutive year that Fox affiliates have held meetings in conjunction with the NAB Show. ABC, CBS and NBC affiliate boards also met during the 2010 NAB Show. This year's show marks the first occasion during which CW affiliates will meet in Las Vegas.



"Broadcast ubiquity is vital to business as well as the public. In today's challenging media environment, The NAB continues to serve as our voice for the future," said Elizabeth Tumulty, Executive Vice President, Distribution, The CW. "As such, The NAB Show is an obvious choice for assembling key CW affiliate decision makers. We look forward to revealing strategic information vis-à-vis our shared business goals during this inaugural and intimate 'Coffee With The CW at NAB' gathering followed by one-on-one market discussions."



"As the world's largest electronic media event, the NAB Show provides the perfect backdrop for executives to meet and examine the latest technological innovations shaping today's broadcast industry," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. "We are looking forward to hosting another successful group of network meetings."



Specific dates for the affiliate meetings will be announced in coming weeks.



