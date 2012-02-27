Nets Plan Affiliate Meetings at NAB Show



WASHINGTON: Major television networks are gearing up for meetings with their affiliates as part of the April 14-19 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Fox Television and the CW Network have announced their meeting plans, and NAB Show organizers say that ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox Television affiliate boards of directors have also scheduled meetings.



“At NAB Show, executives take advantage of the opportunity to meet and explore the broadcast industry's latest technological innovations at the world's largest electronic media event," said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of conventions and business operations. “We look forward to hosting successful network affiliate meetings again at this year's show.”



“Having our CBS Television Network Affiliate Association Board meeting in conjunction with the NAB Show makes it one of the more productive meetings of the year on many levels,” said Wayne Daugherty, Raycom Media's chief operating officer and chairman of the CBS affiliate board. “Year-after-year, the NAB Show is a fertile environment for broadcast executives, engineers, news personnel and management. It provides a one-stop-shop to learn about technology, policy and business solutions that are revolutionizing our business.”



This is the fifth consecutive year that Fox affiliates have met during the NAB Show, and the second year for such meeting by CW affiliates. ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC affiliate boards have meet at the Show in 2009, 2010, and 2011.



