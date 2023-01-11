Netflix to Livestream SAG Awards Show Starting in 2024

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—Netflix announced today that the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix and its Youtube Channel globally starting in 2024 thanks to a new multi-year partnership between Netflix and the SAG Awards.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show. As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said: “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

This year's 29th Annual SAG awards will be streamed live on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix's YouTube Channel. The awards had been telecast on TNT and TBS for years. The ceremony will be presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC and executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.

This article has been updated.