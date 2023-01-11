Netflix to Livestream SAG Awards Show Starting in 2024
Will also be simul-streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel
HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—Netflix announced today that the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix and its Youtube Channel globally starting in 2024 thanks to a new multi-year partnership between Netflix and the SAG Awards.
SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show. As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”
Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said: “The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors. As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”
This year's 29th Annual SAG awards will be streamed live on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix's YouTube Channel. The awards had been telecast on TNT and TBS for years. The ceremony will be presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC and executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.
This article has been updated.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand's Tech Leadership events.
