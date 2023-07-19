Netflix Kills Cheapest Ad-Free Plan

LOS GATOS, Calif.—In a push to get more consumers to sign onto its ad-supported tier, Netflix has dropped its least expensive ad-free plan. Netflix's cheapest plan is now Standard with Ads, which costs $6.99 a month.

The basic ad-free tier, which cost $9.99 a month, has been dropped in the U.S. and the U.K. It was earlier shut down in Canada.

The change means that new subscribers must pay $15.49 a month to avoid ads.

Netflix will be announcing Q2, 2023 earnings at 6 p.m. ET, on July 19 and the company is expected to provide some insights into how consumers are embracing its Standard with Ads tier that costs $6.99 a month.

In May Netflix announced that nearly 5 million subs had signed into the ad-supported plan.

Netflix accounted for about 8.2% of all viewing on TVs in June according to Nielsen.