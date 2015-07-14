Net Insight Unveils New Customer-Centric Strategy

STOCKHOLM – With the evolution of the way consumers take in entertainment content changing rapidly, Net Insight has announced it is adapting to a more customer-centric business strategy.

Net Insight’s rebranding represents the company’s drive to help customers bring value to the TV consumer by delivering live and local content and supporting interactive experiences.

“We are enabling our customers to capitalize on all the benefits the new media world has to offer by delivering the engagement, content and quality that audience demands, while delivering a rewarding experience consumers cannot get anywhere else,” said Frederik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight.

As one of its first steps in the company’s transformation, Net Insight has launched a new website.

Net Insight is a provider of media transport technology for broadcasters, content owners and network service providers.