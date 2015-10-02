Net Insight Closes $14 Million ScheduALL Deal

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN and HOLLYWOOD, FLA.— Net Insight announced the completion of its acquisition of U.S. software company VizuAll Inc, trading under the name of ScheduALL. Net Insight said the acquisition would strengthen its market position in media service and workflow orchestration.



The closing comes about a month after Net Insight said it agreed to buy 100 percent of ScheduAll for $14 million on a cash and debt-free basis.



Net Insight said the acquisition of ScheduALL“ is an important strategic initiative as it allows Net Insight to offer complete end-to-end orchestration to the market. In today’s fast-paced and schedule driven broadcast world, on-demand and end-to-end service orchestration is becoming key to deliver efficient and cost-efficient solutions to TV production broadcasters and their customers.“



ScheduALL, founded in 1989, is a provider of Enterprise Resources Management software for media, broadcast and transmission businesses. ScheduALL has its head office in Hollywood, Fla., and employs approximately 75 employees.

