NESN Unveils 4K/HDR Studio

BOSTON—New England Sports Network is ready to go full 4K/HDR with a brand new studio space. The regional network’s 360-degree customizable studio space will debut in time for the Boston Bruins season-opener on Jan. 14, but will show its full potential with 2021 Red Sox games that will be broadcast in 4K/HDR later this year.

NESN’s new studio was designed in partnership with Jack Morton Worldwide, as well as AV Design Services, New York City Lights and Propmasters. The space integrates aesthetic blending technology with natural materials for what the network calls a “sleek and modern” look.

The renovation of NESN’s 50x50-foot space began in early 2020 with the goal of the fully redesigned studio to be ready for 2021. The new studio features six LED monitors, two of which are 20x7 feet and 14x7 feet, spanning the width of the space on opposite ends.

Part of the renovation also included upgraded technology in NESN’s master control. The network also transitioned its satellite distribution platform to high performance hybrid fiber to shoot, produce and air 4K/HDR quality video.

“We are thrilled with the Bruins’ return to play and excited to debut our new 4K/HDR studio for fan enjoyment in conjunction with the first game of the season,” said Sean McGrail, president and CEO of NESN. “The studio’s renovation is one of the final elements in our plan to deliver a 4K/HDR broadcast in 2021. Continuing our tradition of being the first to introduce cutting edge technology, we are excited to bring New England fans closer than ever to the games they love.”

NESN’s coverage from their new studio will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Jan. 14.