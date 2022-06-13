NEP Worldwide Netherlands Outfits New Suites With Custom Consoles Module-Rs

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands—NEP Worldwide Netherlands has equipped its new production facility at its studio headquarters here in Media Park with 10 Module-R technical control desks from Custom Consoles—three desks for the new suites and seven dedicated to editing in post-production.

Two production control rooms are each outfitted with a 23-foot wide inline Module-R with a 3U-high sloping-front equipment pod along the rear of each of its 13 bays. They include a custom section to house a Grass Valley production switcher. Behind each is another 23-foot wide, 14-bay desk, similar in design and positioned in parallel to the Module-R consoles in the front of the rooms, the company said..

Three 12-foot-wide, seven-bay inline desks provide supporting control facilities. Two audio suites are equipped with a U-shaped Module-R desk, each configured to accept a Lawo audio production control panel, it said.

A 12-foot wide inline video switching control desk, with seven bays, each offering 3U-high equipment pods, has been installed in a production control room. The desk’s design also supports two groups of camera control panels.

All 10 Module-R desks have matching graphite Marmoleum worktops, gray side panels and silver-anodized extruded aluminum legs with black-painted floor skids, it said.

"NEP has proved a very loyal customer over the years, and we are very pleased to have been chosen to help equip them for this project," said Custom Consoles sales manager Gary Fuller.