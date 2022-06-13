NEP Worldwide Netherlands Outfits New Suites With Custom Consoles Module-Rs
By Phil Kurz published
Three of the desks are for new suites and seven are being used as editing desks in post
HILVERSUM, The Netherlands—NEP Worldwide Netherlands has equipped its new production facility at its studio headquarters here in Media Park with 10 Module-R technical control desks from Custom Consoles—three desks for the new suites and seven dedicated to editing in post-production.
Two production control rooms are each outfitted with a 23-foot wide inline Module-R with a 3U-high sloping-front equipment pod along the rear of each of its 13 bays. They include a custom section to house a Grass Valley production switcher. Behind each is another 23-foot wide, 14-bay desk, similar in design and positioned in parallel to the Module-R consoles in the front of the rooms, the company said..
Three 12-foot-wide, seven-bay inline desks provide supporting control facilities. Two audio suites are equipped with a U-shaped Module-R desk, each configured to accept a Lawo audio production control panel, it said.
A 12-foot wide inline video switching control desk, with seven bays, each offering 3U-high equipment pods, has been installed in a production control room. The desk’s design also supports two groups of camera control panels.
All 10 Module-R desks have matching graphite Marmoleum worktops, gray side panels and silver-anodized extruded aluminum legs with black-painted floor skids, it said.
"NEP has proved a very loyal customer over the years, and we are very pleased to have been chosen to help equip them for this project," said Custom Consoles sales manager Gary Fuller.
More information is available on the Custom Consoles website (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
