NEP to Focus on Sports Production at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, NEP will present “The Future of Live Sports Production,” featuring the latest technological breakthroughs and innovations in mobile broadcasting vehicle design, and how they give outside producers a competitive edge.



Truck capabilities to be highlighted include: full 1080p functionality, 100-percent fiber optic connectivity, ultra-high-capacity routers, fully digital recording workflows and 16-channel embedded audio.



NEP will also focus on the implications of IP or packetized video routing in the live multicamera remote environment, as well as new materials and construction techniques that result in trucks that are roomier, stronger, and lighter.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



NEP will be in booth OE1309.