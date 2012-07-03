NEP rolls out two new HD production trucks

NEP has expanded its fleet of HD television production vehicles with the rollout of ND6 and Entourage, which were designed and integrated by the NEP engineering team.

The trucks, designed for flexibility to meet the demands of various clients, leverage the experience NEP has acquired over three decades. According to NEP CEO Kevin Rabbitt, ND6 and Entourage are designed to meet the full scope of needs its clients have for remote production with special attention paid to their technology and budget requirements.

ND6 was designed with a layout already deployed across five additional trucks in the fleet. The consistent layout creates efficiency on site by allowing production teams to move more easily between trucks. ND6 also incorporates new technology, including support for multichannel embedded audio, a Calrec Artemis Beam and EVS XT3 servers.

A single-truck unit, ND6 features a large, three-tier control room, back-to-back layout in tape, a Grass Valley Kalypso switcher, Sony cameras and virtual monitor walls throughout. ND6, which made its debut June 9 supporting NBC's coverage of "The Belmont Stakes," can scale to meet a variety of production sizes and types.

Built for NEP Entertainment, Entourage offers a spacious interior and takes a new approach to production with enough room for a large production team even when a smaller technological footprint is required. Housed in a single, 53ft-long trailer, Entourage comes equipped with a Studer Vista 5 audio console, Sony MVS8000 switcher and a discrete monitor wall in production.