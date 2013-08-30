NEP Provides Mobile Broadcast Resources For MLB

PITTSBURGH —With the 2013 Major League Baseball season underway, NEP has deployed at least 24 mobile units through its Supershooters, Trio, NCP and Corplex divisions to support coverage by major national and regional sports networks, as well as Major League Baseball International broadcasts.



By the time the regular season concludes, NEP will have provided mobile broadcasting production services for more than 900 games and baseball-related events, as well as postseason and college baseball games.



“We understand the unique nature of both national and regional networks and have the ability to respond to a client's need anywhere in the country on a moment's notice,” said Mike Werteen, NEP’s senior vice president of sales and client services. “We take pride in the fact that we treat every game as if it's the highest rated program on TV and provide the same high level of service to everyone.”



NEP provides mobile production units for a diverse set of clients, including large sports networks, as well as Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, CSN Chicago and several additional regional networks. Coverage ranges from regular-season national exclusive games to regional telecasts and specialty baseball events, such as the MLB World Series.



For CSN Chicago and CSN Philadelphia’s home game coverage of the White Sox and the Phillies, NEP operates out of permanently assigned broadcasting facilities installed at U.S. Cellular Field and Citizens Bank Park, respectively. In Philadelphia, this includes NCPII, a brand-new 53-foot-long purpose-built mobile unit designed to the specifications of CSN Philadelphia and used to cover all home games of the Phillies, as well as basketball and hockey games — a total of 160 events each year. NEP also provides stationery units at Citi Field for the New York Mets and Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox.



For all other national and regional clients, NEP is able to draw on its national fleet of mobile units and logistical and operational staff to provide solutions based on the technical specifications of the customer and region. NEP can handle contingencies that cause game postponements, ensuring staff and equipment are protected.



NEP also provides mobile facilities for Major League Baseball International, which broadcasts international coverage of baseball events, such as the MLB All-Star Game and World Series, in more than 200 countries and 11 languages.