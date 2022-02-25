NEP Provides a Tour of Its U.S. Mobile Units Field Shop

‍PITTSBURGH—The NEP Group has issued a new blog post and video of their U.S. Mobile Units Field Shop, which is currently working on 18 mobile units and is in the final construction stages of their newest unit, the SuperShooter 6.

“We have a lot going on here,” explained Joe Signorino, vice president, systems integration & design at NEP.

The blog notes that the work on mobile units at the shop is built on a foundation of listening to clients and developing solutions to further their production goals, with one truck being custom-built for live sports productions next season and another truck being tailored to fit another client’s content needs.

Noting that “the work here never stops,” Signorino adds that “there’s about 18 mobile units that we’re working on at the moment, in various stages of design and build.”

“There’s a staff of about 35 people that work at our NEP Systems Integration facility,” he said. “That ranges from mechanical and systems designers, project management, carpentry, woodworking, paint, electricians and the technical support group which includes wiremen and system installers. Then part of that group works on the commissioning and testing of the system before it’s rolled out for its first job.”

‍In the coming months, the NEP Systems Integration & Design team will put the finishing touches on a brand-new mobile unit, Supershooter 6.

Supershooter 6 is equipped with NEP’s Platform Control (TFC). A proprietary software solution developed in-house, NEP’s TFC is engineered to solve the industry’s issues around IP control. TFC is compatible with virtually any technology in the broadcast and live event environment, and this latest truck comes pre-loaded with its brilliance.

“Supershooter 6 is designed with a lot of flexibility in mind,” Signorino says.