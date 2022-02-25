NEP Provides a Tour of Its U.S. Mobile Units Field Shop
By George Winslow published
A new video shows work on NEP's mobile units and the final construction of its newest mobile unit, SuperShooter 6
PITTSBURGH—The NEP Group has issued a new blog post and video of their U.S. Mobile Units Field Shop, which is currently working on 18 mobile units and is in the final construction stages of their newest unit, the SuperShooter 6.
“We have a lot going on here,” explained Joe Signorino, vice president, systems integration & design at NEP.
The blog notes that the work on mobile units at the shop is built on a foundation of listening to clients and developing solutions to further their production goals, with one truck being custom-built for live sports productions next season and another truck being tailored to fit another client’s content needs.
Noting that “the work here never stops,” Signorino adds that “there’s about 18 mobile units that we’re working on at the moment, in various stages of design and build.”
“There’s a staff of about 35 people that work at our NEP Systems Integration facility,” he said. “That ranges from mechanical and systems designers, project management, carpentry, woodworking, paint, electricians and the technical support group which includes wiremen and system installers. Then part of that group works on the commissioning and testing of the system before it’s rolled out for its first job.”
In the coming months, the NEP Systems Integration & Design team will put the finishing touches on a brand-new mobile unit, Supershooter 6.
Supershooter 6 is equipped with NEP’s Platform Control (TFC). A proprietary software solution developed in-house, NEP’s TFC is engineered to solve the industry’s issues around IP control. TFC is compatible with virtually any technology in the broadcast and live event environment, and this latest truck comes pre-loaded with its brilliance.
“Supershooter 6 is designed with a lot of flexibility in mind,” Signorino says.
“It’s a very large IP system so it has a tremendous amount of capabilities,” he explained. “It’s set up and designed to be able to integrate other NEP companies and equipment with ease, and it’s also designed to tie in with our global infrastructure. With the networking topology and using TFC as a control system already integrated into these projects, the options are almost endless.” More information on the shop and a video touring the facility is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.