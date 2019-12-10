NEP Moving West Coast Base to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES—NEP Group’s NEP Broadcast Services, which serves as a production partner for live sports and entertainment producers, is heading to Los Angeles and a larger facility to support its West Coast operations.

The 108,000-square-foot facility will serve as the base for remote production technology provider NEP U.S. Mobile Units, including the NEP Denail team, and broadcast solutions and equipment rentals company Bexel. The site will support sales efforts, rental operations, client demos, engineering and technical management and mobile units. It will also have access to NEP’s worldwide pool of resources.

“The co-location of NEP U.S. Mobile Units and Bexel will cultivate our full potential as a combined team under NEP Broadcast Services,” said Howard Rosenthal, president, U.S. Broadcast Services for NEP. “This new facility optimizes NEP’s unified ‘One Team’ approach to supporting clients with unmatched, dedicated talent, innovative technology and access to our global resources.”

The new facility is located at 7850 Ruffner Ave. in Van Nuys, Calif.